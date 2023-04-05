L&T wins ‘mega’ contracts for hydrocarbon arm in Middle East

“LTEH Offshore has consistently demonstrated timely project delivery deploying end-to-end capabilities, including design, fabrication, and installation of large process platforms, living quarters, subsea systems, piping and other T&I works. Securing these repeat orders indicate customer satisfaction and is a testimony to customer’s faith in the team’s dedicated efforts towards developing and nurturing these capabilities," said Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior executive vice president.