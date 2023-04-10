New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro on Monday said its hydrocarbon business, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon or LTEH, recently secured an order under its ‘advanced value engineering and technology’ vertical from Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals.

The order has been awarded by Chambal Fertilisers for licence plus engineering, procurement and construction of a technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) plant along with weak nitric acid (WNA) plant at Gadepan, Kota, Rajasthan.

“The TAN and WNA plants, having capacities of approximately 240,000 Metric Tons (MT) p.a. and 2,10,000 MT p.a. respectively, will be built under a technology license from CASALE S.A., a privately owned Swiss Company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland," the company said in a release.

“Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and AdVENT & Asset Management verticals, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers," it added.

Last week, L&T’s hydrocarbon business had received multiple offshore orders from a ‘prestigious’ client in the Middle East.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services and operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

On Monday, shares of the company ended 1.51% higher at ₹2,309.15 on the BSE.