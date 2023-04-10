L&T's hydrocarbon business wins order from Chambal Fertilisers1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 03:52 PM IST
- The order has been awarded by Chambal Fertilisers for licence plus engineering, procurement and construction of a technical ammonium nitrate plant along with weak nitric acid plant at Gadepan, Kota, Rajasthan
New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro on Monday said its hydrocarbon business, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon or LTEH, recently secured an order under its ‘advanced value engineering and technology’ vertical from Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals.
