LTTS bags $45 million EV deal from US automotive firm

For the December quarter, LTTS reported a 34% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹248.8 crore, with revenue at ₹1,687.5 crore, up 20%. During the quarter, LTTS won a $45 million deal and a total of three deals worth total contract value of over $10 million. Revenues from digital and leading-edge technologies stood at 56% during the third quarter.

