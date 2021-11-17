Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  LTTS helps NVIDIA and Mavenir to accelerate AI-on-5G platform

LTTS helps NVIDIA and Mavenir to accelerate AI-on-5G platform

NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G platform is a unified platform that brings together developments at the edge to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises across all industries.
1 min read . 02:43 PM IST Livemint

  • LTTS will support Mavenir with customization, integration and deployment of AI applications for deployment on NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G platform

NEW DELHI : L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) said it has been selected as an engineering partner by Mavenir and NVIDIA, to accelerate adoption of the industry’s first converged AI-on-5G.

LTTS will support Mavenir with customization, integration and deployment of AI applications for deployment on NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G platform.

“AI is already transforming many industries across the globe. When combined with the power of 5G networks, the two technologies will enable powerful new use cases in a quick, secure, and cost-effective manner," LTTS said in a statement.

NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G platform is a unified platform that brings together developments at the edge to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises across all industries. 5G provides the underlying connectivity for billions of devices, extending AI’s reach to all connected objects and enabling new use cases and new markets. AI-on-5G is supported by a large ecosystem of partners offering a range of GPU-optimized applications and by NVIDIA SDKs, toolkits, and APIs.

“5G and AI are two inseparably linked technologies—both poised to significantly improve the performance of applications and solutions and enabling huge amounts of data to be processed in real-time. We are delighted to support NVIDIA and Mavenir on this transformative initiative to offer powerful AI solutions that unlock the true potential of 5G," said Abhishek Sinha, chief operating officer and member of the board, L&T Technology Services.

