All rights reserved.

Home >Companies >News >LTTS is targeting $1.5 billion revenue run rate in FY25: Emkay Research

LTTS is targeting $1.5 billion revenue run rate in FY25: Emkay Research

Premium
1 min read . 03:38 PM IST Livemint

BENGALURU : L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) is targeting revenue run rate of $1.5 billion in FY25, with 18% EBIT margin, Emkay Research said in a note based on the company’s investor and analyst meet.

During the meet, LTTS gave insights into its growth strategies, six potential strategic bets, industry landscape, and growth aspirations. LTTS said it remains confident of delivering 15-17% revenue growth in FY22, driven by broad-based demand, healthy deal intake, new logo additions, and a robust deal pipeline.

LTTS said it is looking to build scale in core new technology areas and has identified six strategic bets—EACV (electrification market, connected, autonomous), medtech, 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital products, digital manufacturing, and sustainability. “These bets should provide significant growth opportunities in the medium term," Emkay Research said.

To achieve better client mining, LTTS plans a three-pronged approach—delivery excellence, broadening presence across regions and divisions, and focusing on carved-out products/labs/services and partnership approach.

The company aspires to achieve a revenue run rate (including acquisitions) of $1billion by Q2/Q3 of FY23 and $1.5 billion run rate in FY25 growing at a CAGR of 19.5%. Its target of achieving 18% operating margins in FY25 also stems from steady margin expansion in Q1FY22, driven by a growing share of digital engineering, productivity improvement, cost optimization and rupee depreciation.

“Rising attrition and wage hikes for mid-to-senior level employees are the margin headwinds in the near term. LTTS hopes to offset these headwinds through revenue acceleration, improvements from some operational levers (such as employee pyramid and offshoring) and better margins in telecom and hi-tech verticals," Emkay Research said.

