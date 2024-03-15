LTTS lands $100-million cybersecurity project from Maharashtra govt

Bengaluru: L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) will set up a cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention centre for the Maharashtra government to tackle cybercrime incidents and aid in investigations, the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In September 2023 the Maharashtra cabinet had approved a ₹837-crore (about $100 million) project to curb cyber crimes in the state.

As part of a $100-million deal with the Maharashtra State Cyber Department, LTTS will also design a cybersecurity system for the state, with KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as its forensics partner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This initiative extends LTTS’s commitment to developing secure, digitally interconnected smart and safe cities through premier cybersecurity and digital forensics solutions consolidated under one umbrella," the company added. It said the project would leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and digital forensic tools to tackle online threats.

Under the program, a digital threat analytics centre and a centre of excellence will equip forensics teams with tools such as a deepfake detection system, mobile malware forensics, object detection supporting cryptocurrency and blockchain, drone and social-media forensics, image enhancement, voice analysis labs, and CCTV acquisition.

The company said as part of the project, a Central Emergency Response Team (CERT) will deal with the immediate response to cyber incidents through data breach detection tools, data collection from the dark net, and malware analysis systems, among other tools. A security operations centre will also be established to protect critical infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“[This] is an opportunity to leverage our experience in setting up over 25 command centers and recognising the growing criticality of cybersecurity and the need to invest in advanced digital safeguard platforms and tools for the benefit of society," said Amit Chadha, chief executive and managing director of L&T Technology Services.

“Collaborating with the Maharashtra State Cyber Department and LTTS as a forensic services partner is a matter of pride for KPMG and it showcases our shared commitment to public safety by providing advanced cyber security solutions to counter cyber threats," said Yezdi Nagporewalla, chief executive of KPMG in India.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!