LTTS launches engineering design centre in France, to hire 100

The centre will initially focus on developing cutting-edge solutions for aerospace and defence industries and LTTS will work with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the region as an engineering partner.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU: L&T Technology Services Ltd. (LTTS), the listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. focused on engineering and R&D services, has launched an engineering design centre in Toulouse, France, to cater to the new-age digital requirements of global aerospace and defence sectors. It also plans to hire over 100 engineers in the next two years for the centre.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU: L&T Technology Services Ltd. (LTTS), the listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. focused on engineering and R&D services, has launched an engineering design centre in Toulouse, France, to cater to the new-age digital requirements of global aerospace and defence sectors. It also plans to hire over 100 engineers in the next two years for the centre.
The centre will initially focus on developing cutting-edge solutions for aerospace and defence industries and LTTS will work with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the region as an engineering partner.
The centre will initially focus on developing cutting-edge solutions for aerospace and defence industries and LTTS will work with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the region as an engineering partner.
LTTS said it plans to invest and expand the new centre with focus on “sustainable next-gen solutions such as avionics systems and airlines digital solutions for customer and operations excellence. The centre will also incubate engineering solutions in other domains such as digital plant solutions, hydrogen fuel generation and distribution, to cater to the domestic market."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
LTTS has been a strategic supplier with Airbus in India for more than a decade and it will now be extending this collaboration to a key geographic location like Toulouse, with the new centre offering end-to-end engineering services for Airbus and its supply chain.
“For over a decade, LTTS has supported global aerospace, defence and manufacturing companies with future-ready, cutting-edge digital and engineering technologies. This in-depth understanding of multiple domains makes LTTS a preferred engineering partner and has helped in building strategic alliances with global customers. The engineering centre at Toulouse, one of Europe’s primary Aerospace hubs, perfectly aligns with our goal of heralding a sustainable, greener future in France," said Amit Chadha, chief executive and managing director, LTTS.