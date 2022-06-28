LTTS launches engineering design centre in France, to hire 100

BENGALURU: L&T Technology Services Ltd. (LTTS), the listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. focused on engineering and R&D services, has launched an engineering design centre in Toulouse, France, to cater to the new-age digital requirements of global aerospace and defence sectors. It also plans to hire over 100 engineers in the next two years for the centre.

