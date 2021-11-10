LTTS partners with Microsoft to offer industrial IoT-based smart solutions

L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) has entered into an agreement with Microsoft Corp. to offer LTTS’ Energy & Sustainability Manager solution on Microsoft Azure to digitally transform and create sustainable factories of the future.

The latest agreement is part of LTTS’ expanded collaboration with Microsoft to enable enterprises around the world to leverage its cutting-edge manufacturing solution suite hosted on Azure enterprise cloud-first, mobile-first infrastructure.

“LTTS’ Energy & Sustainability Manager is a comprehensive compliance and standard-driven solution that tracks energy losses across plants - the goal being to sustainably reduce wastage throughout a business and providing visibility into utilities and plant equipment. Deployed on Azure, the solution will be taken jointly to end-customers as IP-Cosell solution across a variety of industries," LTTS said in a statement.

In a smart factory setup, it has become mandatory to track and audit all forms of energy consumption while achieving sustainability goals. It has become imperative for companies to conserve energy across the water, air, natural gas, electricity, and steam to improve the energy map, comply with statutory regulations, save on energy cost, and achieve net-zero carbon emission.

“Energy savings and sustainability have become key goals of all major digital transformation exercises. In such circumstances, it is paramount that manufacturing companies achieve environmental compliance and standards, while ensuring that environmental goals are observed across the organization," said Abhishek Sinha, chief operating officer, LTTS.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.