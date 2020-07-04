Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Lufthansa CEO says cheap flights are ‘irresponsible’
Airplanes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the Berlin Schoenefeld airport,

Lufthansa CEO says cheap flights are ‘irresponsible’

1 min read . 01:29 PM IST Bloomberg

He also said Europe’s largest airline will seek financing on capital markets to repay the government loans it received to make it through the coronavirus pandemic by 2023.

Ultra low-cost tickets priced at less than 10 euros ($11.25) each are harming the aviation industry’s reputation, Deutsche Lufthansa AG Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said in an interview with Swiss daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

“Tickets for 9.99 euros are ecologically and economically irresponsible," Spohr, 53, was quoted as saying.

“Lufthansa won’t be debt-free but we want to get market loans to repay taxpayers’ money in Switzerland, in Germany and Austria," Spohr said. “We would rather be indebted to the capital market than to the taxpayer."

Lufthansa avoided the looming risk of insolvency after shareholders approved a 9 billion-euro bailout from the German government, securing its survival after weeks of drama over the rescue package.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated