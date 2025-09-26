Lufthansa layoffs: German airline to cut 20% administrative workforce — Here's why

Lufthansa layoffs: Germany-based airline operator, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, is set to cut 20% of its administrative workforce as the firm plans to boost its efficiency, reported the news agency Bloomberg, citing people aware of the development on Friday, 26 September 2025.

According to the agency report, the job cuts will not affect operational staff such as mechanics, cabin crew or ground personnel, citing the person aware of the development. They also mentioned that the layoffs have not been disclosed publicly so far.

Europe’s largest aviation group is set to hold its capital markets day in Munich on Monday, 29 September 2025. The company however, refused to respond to the queries sent by the news agency.

Lufthansa's woes Lufthansa's job cut move comes at a time when the company is trying to rebound from last year's drop in profits and the firm's margins, including by consolidating hub airline operations, reported the news agency.

The German airline still struggles with the delays in aircraft delivery, shaky booking patterns, along with the higher costs in taxes and airport fees, as per the report.

The company is also facing potential strikes from the pilot labor union Vereinigung Cockpit, which is holding a ballot vote that’s set to conclude at the end of this month.

Lufthansa share price trend Deutsche Lufthansa AG share price was trading 1.26% higher at €7.73 on the German stock exchange on Friday, compared to €7.63 at the previous market close. The development on the layoffs was reported during the stock market session in Europe.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG shares have given stock market investors more than 53% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 18% gains in the last one-year period, according to Yahoo Finance data.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained over 25% in 2025, but are down nearly 5% on the stock market. However, the stock has gained over 4% in the last five market sessions, as per the data collected on Friday.

Shares of the company have hit their 52-week high level at €8.39, while the 52-week low level was at €5.52. The airline's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at €9.16 billion as of Friday, 26 September 2025.