Lufthansa records big jump in Christmas holiday flight bookings amid Covid-19

German airline Lufthansa recorded a big jump in bookings for long-haul and European flights over the Christmas and New Year holiday period. The German airline is increasing its capacity accordingly, as per reports.

Lufthansa is also responding to the increased demand with new flights to and from destinations in Europe, but also by increasing the frequency of existing connections at favorable conditions.

"The longing to travel is great worldwide. As soon as travel restrictions fall, we see a significant increase in bookings. This is especially true for the vacation season around Christmas and New Year. Taking into account the highest hygiene and safety standards, we want to fulfill our guests' vacation dreams wherever possible. In the coming weeks, we will therefore continue to flexibly adjust our flight schedules to demand at short notice," said Harry Hohmeister, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Lufthansa has been hard hit by the collapse in travel like most other airlines. This has led to the German government imposing a 10-day quarantine on citizens returning from countries with high Covid-19 infection rates.

However, Lufthansa, in a statement, said that it saw up to 400% more bookings last week compared to the previous week, with destinations like South Africa, Namibia, the Canary Islands, Madeira, and northern Finland proving popular.

The airline said it was responding by adding more flights, including to the Canary Islands from Frankfurt and Munich, as well as resuming flights to Seville and Palermo.

Lufthansa also started rapid pre-flight Covid-19 antigen tests in Germany, which passengers needed to pass in order to fly.

Only those testing negative or able to provide evidence of a negative test within the previous 48 hours are allowed to board the airline.

