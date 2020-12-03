Lufthansa records big jump in Christmas holiday flight bookings amid Covid-19

"The longing to travel is great worldwide. As soon as travel restrictions fall, we see a significant increase in bookings. This is especially true for the vacation season around Christmas and New Year. Taking into account the highest hygiene and safety standards, we want to fulfill our guests' vacation dreams wherever possible. In the coming weeks, we will therefore continue to flexibly adjust our flight schedules to demand at short notice," said Harry Hohmeister, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.