LuLu Group makes Chennai debut with 1 lakh sq. ft Hypermarket, store at metro stations - Details

UAE-based Lulu Group has made its debut in Tamil Nadu’s capital, Chennai, with its first hypermarket in the city. The LuLu Hypermarket, which is located inside the Shenoy Nagar Metro Station on Chennai Metro’s Green Line, was opened to the public on Monday, October 12. LuLu Daily, a smaller store, also opened at Chennai Central Metro Station on the same day.
Both the stores were inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, along with Minister Venkat Ramanan. According to Lulu Group, the hypermarket in Shenoy Nagar, which spans about 1 lakh sq. ft is also India’s first and largest hypermarket within a metro station. It features a supermarket and department store housing LuLu Fashion Store and LuLu Connect.
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The LuLu Hypermarket opened inside Shenoy Nagar Metro Station on Chennai Metro’s Green Line.
It spans about 1 lakh square feet. LuLu Group described it as India’s first and largest hypermarket within a metro station.
The hypermarket includes a supermarket and a department store housing LuLu Fashion Store and LuLu Connect.
LuLu Daily, a smaller-format store, opened at Chennai Central Metro Station on the same day as the Shenoy Nagar hypermarket.
It opened two stores: a 1 lakh sq. ft hypermarket at Shenoy Nagar Metro Station and a smaller LuLu Daily store at Chennai Central Metro Station.
Founded by Kerala-born businessman MA Yusuff Ali, the Lulu Group has a presence in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and the United States. Lulu Group dominates the segment across the GCC countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain) with over 270 retail stores, including hypermarkets, express stores, and mini-markets) and major shopping malls.
LuLu Group made its India debut in March, 2013, with the opening of the LuLu International Shopping Mall in Kochi. Since then, LuLu Group has expanded its presence across Kerala and other major cities across India, including Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Hyderabad.
In September, LuLu Group launched Style up with LFS at LuLu Mall, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, a flagship fashion retail concept designed to redefine the shopping experience for style-conscious customers in the city.
According to Lulu Group, the Style up with LFS which is spread across dedicated zones for Men's, Women's, Kids', Ladies bags, accessories and Footwear categories, along with a BLSH (Fragrance, cosmetics and skincare) and Eye Express.
Lulu Group is also set to open its Hypermarket in Greater Noida on October 18 at Ithums Galleria Mall, marking its grand debut and much-awaited entry into the Delhi-NCR region. Located directly opposite the Delta 1 Metro Station, the upcoming store is set to offer groceries, fresh food, live counters, electronics, apparel, and home and living essentials.
In January, LuLu Group announced major investments in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, including a mega mall in Visakhapatnam and food processing hubs, while also planning new hypermarkets in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and other cities, to expand its retail and food‑processing footprint across the country.