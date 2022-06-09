Lulu Group’s upcoming Lucknow mall leases out 6 lakh sq ft space

“We have leased out around 6 lakh sq. ft of space at our upcoming mall at Lucknow. Lulu Lucknow will be our fifth mall in India. The mall will house many national and international brands including first-timers to Lucknow, UP, like Lulu Hypermarket, Funtura, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, Chili’s to name a few," said Shibu Philips, Business Head of Lulu Mall.