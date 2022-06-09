Lulu Group’s upcoming Lucknow mall leases out 6 lakh sq ft space

Lulu Group’s upcoming Lucknow mall leases out 6 lakh sq ft space1 min read . 04:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Lulu Group on Thursday said it has leased out approximately 6 lakh sq ft space within its upcoming Lulu Mall in Lucknow that is set to open doors to shoppers in the coming month.
The project has over 200 national and international brands in an area spanning over 20 lakh sq. ft. Over 84% retail space of the mall has been leased out so far, the developer said on Thursday.
The mall has leased out space to brands such as Lulu Hypermarket, Decathlon, Starbucks, Nykaa Luxe, Kalyan Jewellers, Costa coffee, and Chili’s, among others.
An 11-screen PVR super-plex will be launched later this year. The mall houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a food court with a seating capacity of 1,600.
“We have leased out around 6 lakh sq. ft of space at our upcoming mall at Lucknow. Lulu Lucknow will be our fifth mall in India. The mall will house many national and international brands including first-timers to Lucknow, UP, like Lulu Hypermarket, Funtura, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, Chili’s to name a few," said Shibu Philips, Business Head of Lulu Mall.
Lulu Lucknow is the largest mall by the group in India. Lulu Group’s other malls are located in Kochi, Thrissur, Trivandrum, and Bangalore.
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Lulu Group currently has 234 hypermarkets and 24 shopping malls in the Middle East, Egypt, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia with a global workforce of over 57,000 employees. The group has an extensive expansion plan in India, with many more projects in the pipeline.