Lulu Group to infuse 3,000 cr to set up India's biggest mall in Ahmedabad

UAE-based Lulu Group International is likely to enter Gujarat with a capital infusion of ₹3,000 crore to set up India's biggest shopping mall in Ahmedabad. Lulu Group Director of Marketing and Communications V Nandakumar stated that the construction of the shopping mall will commence in early 2023. This would be the third shopping mall of Yussuf Ali's Lulu Group in India.

