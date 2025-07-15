Namaste: Yoga-wear brand Lululemon to launch in India in 2026, partners with Tata CLiQ

New Delhi: American activewear brand Lululemon is set to enter India through a franchise partnership with Tata CLiQ. The collaboration will see the brand, popular among gym and yoga enthusiasts, open its first Lululemon store in India and establish a local e-commerce presence through Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Fashion in the second half of 2026.

The partnership aims to introduce Lululemon’s premium athletic and lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories to the Indian market, offering customers high-performance products to support a wide range of activities including yoga, running, training, tennis, and golf, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

“Bringing Lululemon to India has been a part of our market expansion roadmap for a number of years and represents an exciting milestone in our international growth journey,”saidAndré Maestrini, executive vice president of International at Lululemon. “As a brand rooted in wellbeing, we look forward to connecting with India’s guests and communities and supporting their active lifestyles through incredible products and experiences,” Maestrini said.

The Tata Group has previously partnered with popular global brands such as Starbucks and Zara in India.

Rise of athleisure Athleisure has become a significant trend on the back of growing adoption of active lifestyles and casual clothes in offices, according to a 2024 report by Goldman Sachs.

India’s sports apparel market was worth $14 billion in 2020 and swelled 50% in three years to touch $21 billion by 2023, according to a report by brokerage Anand Rathi Investment. The size of the sports sector in India—comprising media rights, apparel, sports nutrition, sports equipment etc—is set to nearly quadruple to $100 billion by 2027 from $27 billion in 2020, the report said.

The market is dominated by large global brands such as Nike, Puma, Adidas and Reebok and also includes homegrown direct-to-consumer brands such as Blissclub and Silvertraq.

Lululemon's growth plans Lululemon has outlined plans to double its net revenue from $6.25 billionin 2021 to$12.5 billionby 2026 with by focusing on product innovation, guest experience, and market expansion. For the full fiscal year ended 2 February 2025, the company’s net revenue increased 10% to$10.6 billion. Americanet revenue increased 4% while international net revenue increased 34%, or 36% on a constant-dollar basis.

Lululemon was launched in1998, specialising in yoga wear. It now sells clothing for yoga, running, training, hiking, tennis, golf and casual wear. Its products include leggings, pants, shorts, tops, sports bras, jackets, hoodies, and sweaters. Its clothing is priced at a premium, with workout pants costing upwards of $100 (about ₹8,500) and sports bras $50 to $100.

Lululemon, which operates 770 stores globally, has also ventured into footwear, offering athletic shoes designed for running, training, and recovery, as well as lifestyle sneakers.