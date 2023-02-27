Lumax to ride on premium PV, SUV trend

“Our long-term strategy is to try and bring passenger vehicles and two and three-wheelers to a 1/3-1/3 mix for Lumax Auto Technologies at a consolidated level, and post this acquisition we will be pretty much there. I think passenger vehicles maybe even be slightly higher than that, but that’s on purpose because multiple joint ventures of Lumax Auto Technologies, which we signed in the last five years, are more focused on passenger vehicle space. And as they scale up, they’ll also start adding to this pool," Jain said.