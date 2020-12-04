Luminar rises in market debut, making 25-year-old founder a billionaire

Luminar Technologies Inc., which produces sensor technology for self-driving cars, started trading publicly Thursday and made its 25-year-old founder and chief executive a billionaire.

Austin Russell began Luminar in 2012 at age 17, when he left Stanford University and accepted a fellowship from the foundation of entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel to develop the company. Mr. Russell will retain 83% of the voting power in Luminar and serve as its chairman.

Luminar “spent a huge amount of time just figuring out what was possible," Mr. Russell said. “In some ways, it’s awesome and surreal to be a part of this, going public. In other ways, it just makes a lot of sense."

The company makes lidar scanners, which use pulsed lasers to sense distances to nearby targets. In self-driving cars, the technology helps onboard computers create a picture of surrounding obstacles such as other cars and pedestrians in order to avoid collisions. The technology has notable critics—including Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk—but Luminar has said it sees its total addressable market growing from about $5 billion currently to $150 billion by 2030.

Luminar is another example of a company making its market debut after getting acquired by a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which are publicly traded shell companies formed to pursue deals. Luminar was acquired in August by Gores Metropoulos Inc. Other companies that have gone public via a SPAC this year include Nikola Corp., DraftKings Inc. and Fisker Inc.

Shares in Orlando-based Luminar closed Thursday at $22.98, up 28% from a closing price of $18 Wednesday, when the shares traded as Gores Metropoulos stock. At Thursday’s level, the company’s market value is about $7.8 billion. Mr. Russell’s stake represents nearly a third of the company, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Russell said Luminar built its hardware from scratch, creating devices—and the software to power them—that are both more capable and more cost-effective, compared with competitors that have used off-the-shelf lidar scanners in autonomous-vehicle research.

The technology is crucial to help cars make the leap from computer-assisted driving to fully automatic operations, he said. Other efforts to add lidar to autonomous vehicles so far have been too bulky or expensive to use for regular cars, he added.

“For autonomous systems, I would say 100%, you need very high-performance lidar capability," Mr. Russell said. “You need to be able to see very far into the distance and understand all the possible edge cases."

Not all agree. Tesla doesn’t use lidar in its computer-assisted driving features, and Mr. Musk has been a vocal in his opposition, saying in October that he wouldn’t use the technology even if it was free.

Andrej Karpathy, Tesla’s director of artificial intelligence, argued at an event for analysts last year that cameras—which create an image of the surrounding environment like human eyes—provide a richer level of detail for computers to interpret than lidar, which he said could miss some visual nuances.

“People drive with vision only. No lasers are involved," Mr. Karpathy said at the April 2019 event. “This seems to work quite well." Tesla didn’t respond immediately to an inquiry.

Last month, Luminar agreed to collaborate on autonomous vehicles with Mobileye, an Israeli company that makes camera systems to support computerized driving. Mr. Russell cited the Mobileye deal as evidence that companies focusing on camera-based solutions saw lidar as important for autonomous cars.

Luminar remains unprofitable. It lost $94.7 million in 2019, following a loss of $79.6 million the year before. Last year, Luminar’s revenue was $12.6 million, up from $11.7 million in 2018. Mr. Russell said the company had a forward-looking order book worth $1.3 billion and expected strong profit margins on each unit of its lidar system it sold.

“This is not a commodity product by any means," said Mr. Russell, who began building prototype supercomputers and optical-electronics systems at age 11, according to the company.

In May, Luminar signed a deal with Volvo to provide lidar technology for the company’s first production cars that will be fully self-driving on highways. Those cars will be available in 2022, Volvo said. Luminar also has joined a partnership with Daimler Truck AG to help the manufacturer produce autonomous trucks.

The company received about $590 million in cash as a result of the blank-check deal. Funding consisted of $406 million from Gores Metropoulos as well as $184 million in financing from investors including a Volvo AB technology fund and Mr. Thiel.

Mr. Russell said the entrepreneurial philosophy of Mr. Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal Holdings Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc., inspired him to take the approach of building Luminar’s technology from scratch, rather than relying on existing devices.

“I knew that that was the only way you could see this stuff successfully realized in the real world," Mr. Russell said. “But it was kind of crazy at the time."





