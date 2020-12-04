Luminar rises in market debut, making 25-year-old founder a billionaire

Luminar rises in market debut, making 25-year-old founder a billionaire4 min read . 10:30 AM IST
- Austin Russell started the maker of sensor tech for self-driving cars when he was 17. Today, it went public via a SPAC
Luminar Technologies Inc., which produces sensor technology for self-driving cars, started trading publicly Thursday and made its 25-year-old founder and chief executive a billionaire.
Austin Russell began Luminar in 2012 at age 17, when he left Stanford University and accepted a fellowship from the foundation of entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel to develop the company. Mr. Russell will retain 83% of the voting power in Luminar and serve as its chairman.
