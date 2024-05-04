Luminar to cut nearly 20% jobs as part of restructuring

As of December last year, the company had nearly 800 full-time employees in the U.S., Germany, Sweden, India and China.

Luminar Technologies, a maker of lidar sensors for self-driving cars, said on Friday that it would cut its workforce by about 20%, as part of a restructuring plan for the current year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Luminar is also looking to sub-lease some of its facilities in portions or fully, reducing global footprint as part of the restructuring. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The plan will be implemented immediately and lead to an annual reduction in operating costs by $50 million to $65 million post completion by this year's end, the company said.

The company launched its latest lidar sensor, Halo, in April, partnering with auto-software maker Applied Intuition to aid car makers in testing their assisted-driving systems.

Lidar sensors help self-driving cars and driver-assistance systems gain a three-dimensional map of the road, and is considered a key to achieving full autonomy in vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

