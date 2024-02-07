Luna reborn in e-avatar, to seek out entry-level buyers
Firm targets customers in small towns who can’t afford two-wheelers because of rising prices
New Delhi: The iconic Luna, India’s first moped born in the 1970s, is looking to capture the entry-level market for two-wheelers once again, albeit in an electric avatar, in a shift away from the bulk of the electric two-wheeler market consisting of scooters priced upwards of over ₹100,000. Kinetic Green, the electric mobility business of the Kinetic Group, whose Kinetic Engineering used to manufacture the Luna, is looking to appeal to customers in tier-II and tier-III towns for whom personal mobility has been inaccessible because of rising two-wheeler prices, resulting in the rapid shrinking of the entry-level, or moped segment. The e-Luna will be priced at ₹69,999 ex-showroom onwards, for variants with ranges of 80 kms to over 120 kms on a single charge.