Lunate sees India as a standout emerging market, but stresses valuation discipline

Abu Dhabi-based Lunate, which manages $125 billion in assets, views India as a standout emerging market, driven by a decade of resilient economic growth and deepening capital markets, a top executive at the investment firm told Mint.
“India offers strong growth tailwinds and a wide range of attractive investment opportunities. While global investors often focus on funding costs and interest rates, our higher-(interest rates)-for-longer outlook is primarily driven by strong economic growth,” Lunate’s head of investment research Caesar Maasry said in an interview.