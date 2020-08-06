Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Lupin alliance partner Concord gets USFDA nod for generic medicine
1 min read . 05:31 PM IST PTI

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA : Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said its partner Concord Biotech has received approval from the US health regulator to market Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets, used to prevent organ transplant rejection.

Concord has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product, which is a generic version of Roche Palo Alto's CellCept tablets, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets are indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in recipients of allogeneic kidney, heart or liver transplants, in combination with other immunosuppressants, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT March 2020 data, Mycophenolate Mofetil Tablets USP, 500 mg had an annual sales of around USD 96 million in the US.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

