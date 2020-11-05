Lupin cyberattack: No impact on operations, says firm

NEW DELHI: There has been a cyberattack on Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Lupin, but it did not have any impact on its operations, a spokesperson for the company said.

"We have recently experienced an information security incident that has affected several of our internal IT systems. This has not impacted our core systems and operations," a spokesperson for the company said ina statement.

The spokesperson said the incident is being investigated and a thorough impact assessment is ongoing. Restoration of the impacted systems is a priority and is underway.

The cyberattack on Lupin comes just two weeks after a ransomware attack on Hyderabad-based drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd's servers, after which it had isolated all its data centre servers across the world temporarily as a preventive action after detecting the cyberattack.

The incident at Dr Reddy's occurred just days after the company received approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani to conduct clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in the country.

Lupin, late Wednesday, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹211 crore, against a net loss of ₹185.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its profit had jumped 97.4% over the preceding quarter.

