Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 05:15 PM IST
The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur-based manufacturing facility
Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release (ER) tablets, used to treat diabetes, in the American market.
The company has received tentative approval for the product in multiple strengths from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement.
OYO Hotels launches equal partner policy to strengthen trust of its asset owner community2 min read . 06:35 PM IST
L&T Hydrocarbon bags offshore contract from ONGC1 min read . 06:29 PM IST
SBI, IOCL launch contactless RuPay debit card1 min read . 05:45 PM IST
Biocon Biologics gets ₹555-cr capital injection from ADQ2 min read . 05:20 PM IST
The Mumbai-based company's product is a generic equivalent of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals' Synjardy XR tablets, it added.
The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur-based manufacturing facility.
Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release (ER) tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment with both empagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride is appropriate.
As per IQVIA MAT November 2020 data, Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride ER Tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 357 million in the US.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.