Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drug used to treat dizziness
Lupin pointed out that 47 new generic drug manufacturers entered the US market in 2017 and regulatory approvals for generic drugs have also increased. Photo: Bloomberg

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drug used to treat dizziness

1 min read . 05:34 PM IST PTI

The product will be manufactured at the company's Nagpur-based facility, the Mumbai-based drugmaker noted

New Delhi: Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Droxidopa capsules, used to treat dizziness.

New Delhi: Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Droxidopa capsules, used to treat dizziness.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Droxidopa capsules in strengths of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, Lupin said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Droxidopa capsules in strengths of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, Lupin said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The company's product is a generic version of Lundbeck NA's Northera capsules, it added.

The product will be manufactured at the company's Nagpur-based facility, the Mumbai-based drugmaker noted.

Droxidopa Capsules are indicated for the treatment of orthostatic dizziness, lightheadedness in patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) caused by primary autonomic failure (Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy, and pure autonomic failure), dopamine beta- hydroxylase deficiency, and non-diabetic autonomic neuropathy.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2020 sales data, Droxidopa capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 352 million in the US.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.