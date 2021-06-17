Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Lupin gets USFDA nod for Sevelamer tablets used for treatment of kidney disease

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Sevelamer tablets used for treatment of kidney disease

Premium
Lupin to market Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets, which is used to control serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease, in the US market.
1 min read . 03:53 PM IST PTI

Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis

Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets, which is used to control serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease, in the American market.

Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets, which is used to control serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its generic version in strengths of 400 mg and 800 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its generic version in strengths of 400 mg and 800 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Mumbai-based drug firm's product is the generic version of Genzyme Corporation's Renagel.

The product will be manufactured at the company's Nagpur plant, Lupin noted.

Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

As per IQVIA March data, Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets had estimated annual sales of $80 million in the US.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!