OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Lupin launches authorized generic version of Antara in US
Listen to this article

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday launched an authorized generic version of Antara (Fenoflbrate) capsules in US.

The company has launched generic version of Antara (Fenofibrate) capsules, in the strengths of 30 mg and 90 mg in the US, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The product is a generic version of the Lupin Atlantis Holdings, S A Corporation's Antara capsules.

According to IQVIA MAT September 2021 data, Fenofibrate capsules had estimated annual sales of $7 million in the US, Lupin said.

"Fenofibrate Capsules are indicated as adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, total cholesterol, triglycerides and apolipoprotein B , and to increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol in adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemia," it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd closed at 934.75 per scrip on BSE, up 0.44 percent from its previous close.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout