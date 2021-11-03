Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lupin launches authorized generic version of Antara in US

Lupin launches authorized generic version of Antara in US

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST Livemint

The product is a generic version of the Lupin Atlantis Holdings, S A Corporation's Antara capsules

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday launched an authorized generic version of Antara (Fenoflbrate) capsules in US.

The company has launched generic version of Antara (Fenofibrate) capsules, in the strengths of 30 mg and 90 mg in the US, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The product is a generic version of the Lupin Atlantis Holdings, S A Corporation's Antara capsules.

According to IQVIA MAT September 2021 data, Fenofibrate capsules had estimated annual sales of $7 million in the US, Lupin said.

"Fenofibrate Capsules are indicated as adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, total cholesterol, triglycerides and apolipoprotein B , and to increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol in adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemia," it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd closed at 934.75 per scrip on BSE, up 0.44 percent from its previous close.

