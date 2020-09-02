Home >Companies >News >Lupin launches generic rheumatoid arthritis drug in US market
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Lupin launches generic rheumatoid arthritis drug in US market

1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 04:38 PM IST PTI

  • The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic equivalent of Sanofi-Aventis US LLC's Arava tablets
  • The company has launched the product in 10 mg and 20 mg strengths after receiving the approval from the USFDA

NEW DELHI : Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched Leflunomide tablets, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, in the US market.

The company has launched the product in 10 mg and 20 mg strengths after receiving the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

The product would be manufactured at drug maker's Pithampur (Unit I) facility in Madhya Pradesh, it added.

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic equivalent of Sanofi-Aventis US LLC's Arava tablets and is indicated for the treatment of adults with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

As per IQVIA MAT June data, Leflunomide tablets had an annual sales of around USD 42 million in the US. PTI MSS RUJ RUJ

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

