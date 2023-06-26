Lupin mulls internal restructuring options, looks to separate its API business: Report2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 11:39 PM IST
Lupin is reportedly considering a demerger of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business, following in the footsteps of Glenmark Pharma. The specifics of the demerger, such as a potential listing or stake sale, are yet to be determined.
Lupin, a prominent pharmaceutical company, is considering a restructuring move to unlock value by demerging its API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) business, as revealed by industry sources. This strategic decision follows in the footsteps of Lupin's peer, Glenmark Pharma, which successfully spun off its API business into a separate entity named Glenmark Life Sciences in May 2019. The market debut of Glenmark Life Sciences took place in August 2021. Lupin's stock has experienced a notable increase of over 24 percent in the past three months.
