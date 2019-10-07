Lupin’s appointment of new quality head signals urge to tend to US FDA warnings

New Delhi: Pressure seems to be mounting on Lupin Ltd as three of its plants are under warning letters by US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), and a fourth one is also under intense scrutiny.

The company’s attempts to resolve the issue, or at the least prevent further deterioration, are reflected in last week’s appointment of Johnny Mikell as its global head of quality.

Mikell was earlier the global head of quality and compliance at Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc, and has also worked in companies like Amneal Pharmaceutical Inc, Novartis, among others, with over 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

"Appointment of a new global head for quality control seems like a step taken out of urgency to ensure quality adherence considering that three of the plants are under US FDA warning letter," said Siddhant Khandekar, assistant vice president (research) at ICICI Securities.

The company’s major formulation-manufacturing plants at Goa and Mandideep have been under warning letters since November 2017. Last month, its bulk drug-manufacturing plant at Mandideep also came under a warning letter from the regulator.

With a fourth plant, subsidiary Gavis Pharmaceutical LLC's plant at Somerset in US, already under “official action indicated" (OAI) status, the situation can aggravate further, Khandekar added.

In its warning letter for the Mandideep plant, the regulator had said that similar observations at the three plants signal a company-wide problem.

“These repeated failures at multiple sites demonstrate that management oversight and control over the manufacture of drugs are inadequate. You should immediately and comprehensively assess your company’s global manufacturing operations to ensure that systems, processes, and the products you manufacture conform to FDA requirements," the regulator had said in its warning letter for the Mandideep plant.

Resolving the issues soon would be crucial for the company as further delays would make it more prominent on US FDA’s heat map, and likely put all the company’s US serving plants under intense scrutiny.

Analysts believe that a new global quality head, especially one having experience in dealing with the US FDA, is a step in that direction and could help in completing remediation sooner.

“Lupin needed a change in the top management as quality was systematically going wrong for them. I think the situation should improve with this and this is an important change," said Vishal Manchanda, analyst with Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

Most analysts covering the pharmaceutical sector believe that while it could help having a new person at the plant, it is also too early to tell.

Whether Mikell will be given enough authority to steer the ship would be an important factor, an analyst said on condition of anonymity.

US sales of Lupin contribute about a third to Lupin’s global revenue. Revenue from the region declined 12% to $777 million in 2018-19 (Apr-Mar) as the company struggled with regulatory issues, as well as pricing pressure for generics, primarily for the generic of Methergine, which is used to treat postpartum hemorrhage, according to the company’s annual report.

In such a case, resolving regulatory issues around the four plants would be imperative for the company.