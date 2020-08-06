Lupin signs exclusive pact for distribution of 2 complex injectable drugs

Pharmaceutical firm Lupin Ltd on Thursday announced that its US-based subsidiary has signed an exclusive pact with ForDoz Pharma Corp for distribution of two complex injectable drug candidates that are in advanced stages of development in the country.

The subsidiary, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, has signed the pact for the two drug candidates—one each in the oncology and anti-infective segments--which when approved, will provide affordable alternatives to patients and healthcare professionals, the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm said in a statement.

Under the pact, ForDoz’s manufacturing site in the US will produce the drug candidate and will be responsible for its development and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, while Lupin will use its commercial infrastructure for their marketing and distribution.

“The partnered assets are a key, strategic addition to our complex injectables pipeline and will bolster our Institutional business offering. These assets will complement Lupin’s ongoing organic R&D (research and development) efforts in complex assets including inhalation and long-acting injectables as well as biosimilars," Alok Sonig, Lupin’s chief executive officer for US generics and global head for generics R&D and biosimilars, said in the statement.

For ForDoz, Lupin’s marketing and distribution network in the US will be provide an advantage for sale of its products.

The two companies, however, did not give financial details of the pact.

Like many large Indian pharmaceutical firms, Lupin has been scaling up investments in building its speciality generics and biosimilar portfolio as profit margin from simple generic drugs contract due to consolidation of distribution channels and increasing competition. Speciality generics, on the other hand, are more complex to make, providing drugmakers an avenue for greater financial growth.

Lupin has so far launched women’s health drugs Methergine and Solosec, as well as cholesterol-lowering Antara. The company is also working on the launch of other specialty generics like that of asthma-drug ProAir and another inhalation solution Brovana.

