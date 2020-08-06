Lupin signs exclusive pact for distribution of 2 complex injectable drugs

“The partnered assets are a key, strategic addition to our complex injectables pipeline and will bolster our Institutional business offering. These assets will complement Lupin’s ongoing organic R&D (research and development) efforts in complex assets including inhalation and long-acting injectables as well as biosimilars," Alok Sonig, Lupin’s chief executive officer for US generics and global head for generics R&D and biosimilars, said in the statement.