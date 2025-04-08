Companies
Lupin’s going beyond the pill to grow its digital therapeutics arm
Jessica Jani 4 min read 08 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Introduced in FY23, Lupin Digital Health marked the company’s foray into the fast-growing digital therapeutics space. Its Lyfe platform focuses on real-time monitoring of patients and offers interventions for cardiac disease prevention and rehabilitation.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Lupin Digital Health, drugmaker Lupin's digital therapeutics arm that focuses on cardiac rehabilitation and care, has doubled its patient base to 10,000 in the past year and expects to grow exponentially this financial year.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less