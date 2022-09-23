Lux Cozi signs Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Through this collaboration, Lux Cozi aims to achieve greater heights and create a deeper connection with its consumers, and would like to achieve a turnover of ₹1000 crore from the brand in the coming years
Innerwear firm Lux Industries Limited known for its innovative and customer-demand-driven product offerings, has roped in cricketer, and president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador for its brand Lux Cozi.The brand has also created a new television commercial film featuring Ganguly. Actor Varun Dhawan is also a brand ambassador for the product.
Through this collaboration, Lux Cozi aims to achieve greater heights and create a deeper connection with its consumers, Ashok Todi, chairman, and Saket Todi, executive director of the company said, adding, they would like to achieve a turnover of ₹1000 crore from the brand in the coming years.
Ashok Todi said,“ We have always been a consumer-driven brand and we believe in appointing our brand emissaries who help our customers connect better with us. It gives me immense joy to say this is a move that will be setting new standards. There could not have been a better face than Ganguly who could represent us to take our message to our consumers."
Ganguly said, “I am delighted to partner with them, an iconic Indian brand. The company has changed the hosiery industry of the country and has been the forerunner in many aspects setting benchmarks for others in the industry to follow. I hope that together we can take the brand to newer heights."
Last month, it launched a campaign with actor Salman Khan for its Venus brand.
Advertising spends in India are projected to grow at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow at 16%, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’ Ad spend growth rate for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7% in 2022, it said.