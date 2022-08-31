Lux Industries Limited, an innerwear and outerwear manufacturer, has launched a new campaign for its vest brand Lux Venus.

The ‘Sabko Maangta Hai’ campaign will feature actor Salman Khan. The campaign’s tagline, the company said in the commercial, has been recited by Khan in his trademark style “evoking the desire to wear the vest at one’s best comfort and convenience."

“It gives me immense pleasure to join the Lux Venus family as their brand ambassador. It was a lovely experience shooting the ad with the team and I sincerely wish that they scale even greater heights in the years to come," Khan said.

In terms of ad spends on the campaign, the company said it will increase its marketing spends between 6% and 8% of its revenues to enhance its brand presence

“We wanted to reposition the brand as India’s most loved vest brand – and who better to justify this positioning than Salman Khan. We hope the campaign resonates with Salman Khan’s fans and the greater audience at large," Udit Todi, executive director of the company said.

The campaign has been conceptualized by Shreyansh Innovations and produced by Green Apple Entertainment, is being promoted across television, cinemas, and digital platforms, along with print and outdoor renditions across the country – giving it a mass appeal.

Advertising spends in India are projected to grow at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow at 16%, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’ Ad spend growth rate for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7% in 2022, it said.