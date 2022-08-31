Lux Industries launches campaign for its Venus brand with Salman Khan1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 03:55 PM IST
Lux Industries said it will increase its marketing spends between 6% and 8% of its revenues to enhance the brand presence
Lux Industries Limited, an innerwear and outerwear manufacturer, has launched a new campaign for its vest brand Lux Venus.