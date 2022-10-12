Luxmi Tea forays into retail business, launches 15 new variants

Chatterjee said online sales, which the company started during the pandemic, is still a small business but is significant enough for them to want to grow this further. India and the US are its largest source markets for online sales. “It is hard to imagine that there is no Indian tea on the shelves around the world despite us being one of the largest growers of tea. The journey should be made in the next few years so that Indian tea should be sold globally," he added.