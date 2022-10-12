Luxmi Tea forays into retail business, launches 15 new variants

Luxmi Tea’s online sales, which was started during the pandemic, is still a small business but is significant enough for the company to want to grow it further. India and the US are its largest source markets for online sales
NEW DELHI: Makaibai tea seller Luxmi Tea Company Private Ltd.. with estates in Assam, West Bengal, Tripura and Rwanda, Africa, is scaling up operations and plans to sell its teas directly to consumers both through its online site, and other marketplaces and through retail stores. Before the pandemic, the company would sell its products to only tea retailers.
To boost its ₹1,400 crore tea business, the company is targeting younger customers who are leaning towards drinking healthy beverages. It plans to launch nearly 15 new tea variants under Luxmi Estates to reach out to this consumer segment, said Rudra Chatterjee, managing director of the group. “Younger people are looking for less sugar, less carbonated beverages and we are looking to target that customer. Good-for-you beverages are a trend now and it is not just limited to the rest of the world, it is also true for India."
“Younger consumers are curious buyers, whether they purchase online or offline, they are keen to learn about the provenance of their purchase, through QR codes, Google or otherwise. For this venture, we are on a startup budget with a startup culture," he said. Chatterjee did not share investment details for its retail foray.
“We are launching these products with the aim that they will be both sold within India and abroad in the same way. We will have the same product identity across the globe. This is probably the first time a tea producer is selling and marketing their own products this way globally," he added. The new blends will be sold across markets in the US, Europe and India with plans for expansion to Middle-East and Australia as well.
Chatterjee said online sales, which the company started during the pandemic, is still a small business but is significant enough for them to want to grow this further. India and the US are its largest source markets for online sales. “It is hard to imagine that there is no Indian tea on the shelves around the world despite us being one of the largest growers of tea. The journey should be made in the next few years so that Indian tea should be sold globally," he added.
It reported ₹1,400 crore in turnover in FY22, and export volume during the period stood at 5.67 million kg worth ₹131 crore, Chatterjee said. Half of his business comes from India and the rest from exports, largely on the back of sales to other businesses. Its Makaibari tea estate is one of the most popular tea gardens in Darjeeling which first established a factory in 1859.
According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India’s total tea exports during 2021-22 in quantity was 201 million kilograms. The total exports during January-April 2022 was 65 million kilograms and was valued at $215 million, a 9% increase from the same period in 2021. The exports from India in terms of quantity for the period January-December 2021 was 197 million kilograms with the total export value of $718 million (a 1.7% increase from 2020).