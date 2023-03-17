Luxor signs Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Luxor signs Virat Kohli as brand ambassador1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
The company said the association is expected to strengthen its appeal among young writers and fortify its position as the provider of writing instruments in the country
Luxor Writing Instruments Private Limited, a company that makes stationery, has signed cricketer Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador.
Kohli, the company said in a statement, is recognised as one of the all-time cricket greats and known for his record-breaking performances. He will be the face of its products across its stationery range. The association is expected to strengthen its appeal among young writers and fortify its position as the provider of writing instruments in the country, it added.
Pooja Jain Gupta, managing director of Luxor, said the company has also partnered with Schneider Pens for its upcoming portfolio of products. “This is a significant milestone in our growth journey and in line with our continued endeavor to bring world-class products to Indian consumers. Our association with cricket legend Virat Kohli as the new face of Luxor epitomizes our shared commitment to the highest standards of performance and excellence."
Christian Schneider, managing director, Schneider Pen, said, “We see India as an emerging market with immense potential and are excited to partner with Luxor, an established leader of the Indian writing industry. We look forward to leveraging our exclusive partnership with Luxor to bring the best of German engineering and design to India through multiple products that we aim to launch together in the coming future."
Virat Kohli added: “I’m excited to be part of the family and launch their new range of writing instruments. I’ve been using their products for a long time and it’s great to know that it continues to be a pioneer in the industry. The new Luxor-Schneider range brings the best of German engineering to deliver the finest writing performance."
According to research firm Statista, revenue in the hobby and stationery segment is projected to reach $2,968 million in 2023 in India. at a compounded annual growth rate of 17.12%, resulting in a projected market value of $5,584 by 2027.