Luxottica Group launches eyewear brand Arnette in India

NEW DELHI: The local arm of Italy's premium and luxury eyewear company Luxottica on Wednesday announced that it is launching street style eyewear brand Arnette in India. Popular among global music icons such as Billie Eilish and Justin Beiber, the brand positions itself as a sustainable eyewear provider. It is targeted at young millennials and Gen Z customers who care about investing in brands that are environment-friendly.

In 2019, Arnette launched its first sustainable collection made with bio-nylon, and by 2021, around 70% of its collection is eco-friendly, using both bio-nylon and bio-acetate material. The brand claimed that all its products come with packaging made from recycled plastic.

Suvashish Banerjee, brand manager, Luxottica Group, India and South-Asia said that pandemic has reinforced the willingness of consumers to buy from brands that are honest with them.

Suvashish Banerjee, brand manager, Luxottica Group, India and South-Asia said that pandemic has reinforced the willingness of consumers to buy from brands that are honest with them.

"Arnette, which is popular for its distinctive shapes and colours, echoes an easy-on-earth attitude. We shall be introducing the bio-acetate collection that is made from planet-friendly bio-based materials and bio-lenses, perfect for today's green shoppers. We believe the brand will resonate well with today's young consumers and Gen Z that will represent a major share of the Indian audience," he added.

Arenette will be targeted at metros and tier-1 cities first and then gradually will be promoted across smaller cities and towns. Luxottica Group said that the brand will be promoted through digital campaigns across social media platforms, on-ground activations and in-store promotions.