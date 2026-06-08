Luxury beauty becomes everyday indulgence in India, lifting Shoppers Stop’s distribution arm

Varuni Khosla
3 min read8 Jun 2026, 01:00 PM IST
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Biju Kassim, CEO and managing director of Global SS Beauty Brands, said fragrances are likely to remain the biggest growth engine of the company over the next few years.
Summary
Global SS Beauty Brands, a distribution arm of Shoppers Stop, has reported gross revenue of 426 crore in FY26—up 81%, CEO and MD Biju Kassim says.

Luxury beauty companies are increasingly seeing a new trend: consumers who hesitate to buy a designer handbag but are willing to spend on premium and luxury fragrances, lipsticks and skincare products. Global SS Beauty Brands (GSSBB), a distribution arm of K Raheja Corp’s Shoppers Stop, has emerged as one of its fastest-growing subsidiaries with about 50 brands in its portfolio.

The company, which began building its beauty distribution business in late 2022, reported gross revenue of 426 crore in FY26, up 81%, CEO and MD Biju Kassim told Mint. To fund the growth of the business, Shoppers Stop Ltd invested 20 crore in GSSBB in May as part of a planned 40 crore infusion, taking its total investment in the subsidiary to 125 crore. Its turnover rose to 379.8 crore in FY26 from 220 crore in FY25 and 95.7 crore in FY24.

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Shoppers Stop invested 20 crore in GSSBB in May, taking its total investment in the beauty subsidiary to 125 crore. (Mint)

Kassim said fragrances are likely to remain the biggest growth engine of the company over the next few years—they accounted for 75-80% of sales. He said India has historically been a deodorant-led market, but premium perfumes are increasingly finding takers. The company has also benefited from the entry of international beauty companies, which increasingly view India as a long-term market rather than a peripheral one.

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Rather than tie up exclusively with one single retailer, GSSBB works with many premium and luxury brands. It has 27 retail partners including Nykaa and Tira in over 560 points of sale and distributes products of NARS Cosmetics, Clarins, Armani Beauty, Prada Beauty and Creed.

NARS recently opened its third standalone boutique in India in Gurugram in three years since it came to the country. Several global beauty companies have expanded their India presence over the past few years through dedicated boutiques, department stores and specialist beauty retailers, betting on a growing base of affluent and aspirational consumers.

Shoppers Stop and SS Beauty operate as retail formats—GSSBB is only an exclusive beauty importer and distributor.

Domestic resellers

Domestic beauty resellers are doing well, too. Last week, Reliance's Sephora—one of the businesses that GSSBB supplies to—emerged as one of the strongest-performing units within its portfolio. Reliance Luxe Beauty Ltd, which operates Sephora, reported FY26 revenue of 549 crore, up 23.4% from 445 crore a year earlier, while net profit jumped more than threefold to 29.18 crore from 8.8 crore.

There is a growing appetite for premium beauty products from Indian consumers even though demand in several discretionary categories remains uneven. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs Nykaa, crossed $1 billion for the first time with revenue from operations clocking 10,022 crore in FY26, up 26%.

Experts said beauty has become one of the most effective ways for consumers to participate in luxury consumption.

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“Beauty has become an everyday luxury habit, while fashion remains an episodic aspiration,” said Raahuul Kapoor, founding partner at luxury brand consultancy Luxury Ampersand Frolics. “A premium lipstick, fragrance or skincare product has repeat purchase, gifting behaviour, social-media discovery and a relatively low luxury entry point.

Additionally, he said, luxury beauty continued to grow strongly in India because it delivers emotional value, collectability, service and quality.

“The reason for its success is also because beauty monetizes aspiration weekly while luxury fashion monetizes aspiration only seasonally,” said Kapoor.

Online sales account for about a fourth of GSSBB’s business. Physical stores remain important because consumers often prefer consultations and in-person experiences before buying premium products.

Small-town beauty is driving consumption too. These towns, Kassim said, are becoming increasingly aspirational and looking to spend on international beauty products, even if physical access remains limited. E-commerce is helping bridge that gap, allowing premium brands to reach consumers beyond traditional luxury markets such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

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Discount risk

But deep online discounting is a growing concern for premium beauty brands, he added.

“While occasional promotions are necessary, frequent and steep discounts risk training consumers to delay purchases until the next sale, undermining full-price retail and brand equity,” he said, adding that many global luxury beauty brands monitor pricing in India and much prefer value additions over aggressive discounting.

In addition, there are headwinds from the West Asia war.

“Currency fluctuations have continued to pressure import-dependent businesses, although we largely absorbed higher costs,” he added.

According to EY-Parthenon, India’s beauty and personal care market is projected to rise more than 80% to 3.26 trillion by FY31 from 1.8 trillion in FY25.

About the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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