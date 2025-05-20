Luxury Boom: Accor expands in India as rising prosperity fuels hotel demand
SummaryAccor is focusing on India's hospitality market, noting a shift towards domestic travellers driving luxury hotel demand. The company plans to introduce new lifestyle brands and expand its operations significantly, anticipating the domestic hotel industry to grow substantially by 2030.
Accor is expanding its footprint in India, positioning itself to capitalize on a post-pandemic boom in the hospitality sector where domestic travellers are increasingly willing to splurge on high-end experiences.
