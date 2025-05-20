Luxury Boom: Accor expands in India as rising prosperity fuels hotel demand

This was a significant development as most international hotel management companies, with a few exceptions, that are present in the country generally only come in as operators of hotels and don't tend to invest money. “India is now on top of the global priority for us. We have a tried and tested, incredibly great relationship with InterGlobe, now's the time to put it all together and put this on turbo charge. IndiGo, too, has changed substantially as an airline in the last two decades," Bhushan said.