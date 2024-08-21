Luxury brands have a strict hierarchy. Burberry found out the hard way.
SummaryThe British label’s seven-year push to attract wealthier shoppers has failed and left it with a threadbare share price.
The luxury-goods industry can be an unforgiving place for brands that try to improve their lot. The best that Burberry’s shareholders can hope for is a U-turn on its current strategy or a takeover offer. Fortunately, both look increasingly likely.
