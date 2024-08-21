Luxury brands have a strict hierarchy. Burberry found out the hard way.

One major obstacle to a successful makeover is that Burberry operates more like Coach or Michael Kors in the background. The company has become heavily reliant on discount outlets. Burberry has the highest dependence on factory stores of all European luxury brands, generating up to 30% of its sales in off-price and up to 60% of net profit, according to estimates from Bernstein luxury analyst Luca Solca. The average exposure for its European rivals is 5% of sales and 10% of profit.