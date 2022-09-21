Luxury brands’ record year was more luck than skill

Most of the prosperity created last year happened in the luxury industry’s most important markets. Household wealth in China and North America swelled by 15.1% and 15.5% respectively, according to Credit Suisse. Of the 5,000 or so new millionaires created around the world last year, almost half were in the U.S. and a fifth were in China. Wealth inequality also increased in America, which is helpful for companies that sell luxury goods. Overall demand rises when the rich get richer and middle-class consumers splash out on designer goods they can’t always afford in an attempt to keep up.

