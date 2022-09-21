Luxury brands’ record year was more luck than skill
- A surge in global household wealth explains why designer labels had such an exceptional 2021, and why a repeat isn’t likely
For sales to boom, luxury-fashion brands need growing numbers of wealthy people and a widening gap between the rich and the poor. Tailor-made conditions in 2021 look like a one-off.
Global wealth rose 9.8% last year to $463.6 trillion, well ahead of the 6.6% annual average recorded over the last two decades, according to a Credit Suisse report released this week. Household wealth was boosted by a rise in both the value of financial assets such as stocks and skyrocketing home prices. No country recorded a fall in house values in 2021.
The findings may not come as a huge surprise, but help make sense of why luxury brands had such an exceptional 2021. Feeling flush, and with few other ways to spend their cash while international travel was restricted, consumers splashed out on designer goods. This helped luxury-fashion brands to recover from the pandemic years earlier than expected. Total industry sales grew 33% in 2021 to €288 billion, according to Bain & Company, equivalent to $285 billion and above the previous record set in 2019.
Most of the prosperity created last year happened in the luxury industry’s most important markets. Household wealth in China and North America swelled by 15.1% and 15.5% respectively, according to Credit Suisse. Of the 5,000 or so new millionaires created around the world last year, almost half were in the U.S. and a fifth were in China. Wealth inequality also increased in America, which is helpful for companies that sell luxury goods. Overall demand rises when the rich get richer and middle-class consumers splash out on designer goods they can’t always afford in an attempt to keep up.
Luxury sales in China increased by 36% last year as Chinese shoppers who would usually buy abroad spent at home instead. However, their spending on luxury goods still isn’t back to prepandemic levels. Americans picked up the slack. U.S. shoppers, who bought 22% of all luxury goods globally in 2019, saw their share jump to 32% in 2021, according to Bain.
Big luxury brands like Hermès and Gucci’s owner Kering still reported strong sales in the first six months of 2022, but last year’s perfect conditions are fading. The S&P 500 and its equivalent for China are down 18% and 25% respectively since January. America’s housing market has mostly held up despite rising interest rates, but the median sales price of an existing home fell in July, the first month-on-month decline since January. High inflation means some consumers who splurged on luxury last year now have bigger worries than keeping up with the neighbors.
Over the next few years, the strongest wealth creation will happen outside the luxury industry’s big markets, based on Credit Suisse’s estimates. The number of new U.S. millionaires is expected to increase by 13% between now and 2026. Although high in absolute numbers, this is below the 40% global average forecast. The population of millionaires is expected to more than double in Brazil and India.
Luxury investors already think the party is winding down. Shares in Europe’s top brands are down 22% this year on average. Longer-term, designer labels can tap new sources of wealth by opening stores in Latin America and Africa, where wealth creation is forecast to be strong. Still, luxury got lucky last year. Today’s more cautious attitude is sensible.
