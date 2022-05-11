Luxury brands see biz bounce back, side stepping inflation

Luxury sales have been steady despite international travel opening up, said Pushpa Bector, executive director at DLF Retail, which runs Emporio luxury mall in Delhi. “Overall, luxury watches are still very much in demand, but since the supply isn’t there, the demand does look exceptionally high. But both luxury watches and jewellery are doing well. DLF Emporio now has 11-12 jewellery brands—both international and Indian," she said. “With millennials preferring branded jewellery, the category will be interesting to watch. We also believe there is renewed interest in new luxury brands wanting to enter India," she added.