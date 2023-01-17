‘Luxury brands will leverage connected TVs’1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Connected TVs come with in-built features for streaming content from Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, or smart televisions
Connected television penetration in India is likely to grow at a staggering pace over the next two years from 20-22 million units which accounts for about 10% of TV homes to around 50 million by 2025, with urban India witnessing maximum growth, GroupM-owned Wavemaker India, a marketing firm, said in its report, Spotlight23.