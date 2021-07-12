India’s luxury car buyers are being made to do something they aren’t used to

According to a Mercedes Benz India spokesperson, its global sales partners are seeing increasing demand across models, but supply shortage of semiconductor components had affected deliveries in the second quarter, especially June. “In India, we are witnessing a similar demand for our products across the portfolio, but we have a select impact and are mitigating. Saying that, we do not completely rule out disruptions resulting in some delays triggered by this shortage for our upcoming product introductions in the coming months," he added.