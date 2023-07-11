Luxury car sales clock new record in Jan-Jun

Luxury car sales clock new record in Jan-Jun1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:51 PM IST
The luxury car market in India is on track for its best year ever, with Mercedes Benz and Audi experiencing strong sales growth in the first half of 2023. The demand is driven by a growing salaried luxury consumer base and new offerings, including electric vehicles. Mercedes Benz saw sales of its BEVs increase by 10 times in the first half of the year. Both companies expect stronger growth in the second half of the year as availability improves and the festive season approaches.
New Delhi: The luxury car market in India is poised for its best year ever, surpassing pre-covid-19 peak sales. The demand for high-end vehicles is primarily being driven by a growing salaried luxury consumer base, and new offerings.
